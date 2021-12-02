Suspicious activity call leads to recovery of stolen vehicles, three arrests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A lead reported to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office Wednesday led to deputies finding three stolen vehicles and the arrest of two people in connection to the thefts. Deputies say a third person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“I want to commend the person who called us after seeing what they thought was suspicious activity. Their willingness to make a report led to the apprehension of these individuals and the recovery of stolen property,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “I want remind everyone that if you see something that doesn’t seem right, don’t be afraid to call law enforcement and report it. We will respond and check it out.”

Deputies responded to the area near Roselawn Road and San Pedro Street in Pueblo after reports people saw two men working on vehicles that appeared to have been spray painted. As deputies arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 41-year-old Doug Gibson, working on a motorcycle that appeared to be stripped and was recently spray painted.

Gibson reportedly told deputies he was a mechanic and was working on the motorcycle but did not know who owned it. In a press release, deputies say, “the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle had been reported stolen earlier this month. The motorcycle was valued at $6,800″.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office also found a 2000 Ford Econoline truck Gibson was working on was reportedly stolen out of Aurora. The truck was reportedly valued at $21,000. Deputies also say they found a 2008 Chevy Camaro on the property that was spray-painted black. This vehicle was valued at $8,000 and was reportedly stolen out of Pueblo.

Deputies identified a woman sitting inside one of the vehicles as 25-year-old Brittany Martinez. Several license plates were also allegedly found inside that vehicle along with items belonging to Gibson.

Gibson was arrested on three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft. Martinez was arrested on one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft and on an outstanding warrant. A third man, 22-year-old Jared Valdez, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Pictures of all three suspects can be found at the top of this article.

All three individuals have been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

To report suspicious activity that appears to be an immediate threat call 9-1-1, or if it’s non-emergent, call (719) 583-6250.

