Serious crash with a person trapped near Airport and Powers in Colorado Springs, expect delays

Crash in Colorado SPrings 12/1/21.
Crash in Colorado SPrings 12/1/21.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash may cause delays along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday night.

Just before 6 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported they were responding to the crash near Airport and Powers. The department added one person was trapped and the public should “expect delays.”

Last time this article was updated at 5:55 p.m., there was no additional information available. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major crash that could have an impact on traffic. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash.

