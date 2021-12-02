Serious crash with a person trapped near Airport and Powers in Colorado Springs, expect delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash may cause delays along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday night.

Just before 6 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported they were responding to the crash near Airport and Powers. The department added one person was trapped and the public should “expect delays.”

Last time this article was updated at 5:55 p.m., there was no additional information available. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major crash that could have an impact on traffic. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash.

Click here for a live traffic map.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with a person trapped at Airport/Powers. Multiple CSFD units are on scene. Expect delays in the area #trapped — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.