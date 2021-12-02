Second case of omicron COVID-19 variant found in Minnesota

Minnesota (KKTV) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed a second case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the U.S. Thursday.

Minnesota health officials say the resident had a recent travel history to New York City. The person with the variant is an adult male and had been vaccinated. The person reportedly got mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24; their symptoms have reportedly been resolved.

In a press release from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says, “the person spoke with MDH case investigators and reported traveling to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21. The person was advised to isolate from others”.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, Minnesota’s nation-leading genome sequencing infrastructure and strong testing network have allowed the state to quickly track the COVID-19 virus and better understand its spread. Today, those tools detected a case of the Omicron variant in Minnesota,” said Governor Tim Walz. “This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster. Together, we can fight this virus and help keep Minnesotans safe.”

“We still have more to learn about Omicron, but the most important thing we can do right now is to use the tools we have available to make it as hard as possible for this virus to spread,” Commissioner Malcolm said. “In addition to vaccination and boosters, we can slow the spread of this variant and all COVID-19 variants by using the tried-and-true prevention methods of wearing masks, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate.”

Our Public Health Laboratory has found the first COVID-19 case involving Omicron variant in a specimen from a Minnesota... Posted by Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday, December 2, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.