Police say driver of a school bus left the scene of a serious crash in Fountain, investigation underway

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - There are more questions than answers after police say the driver of a school bus left the scene of a serious crash on Wednesday.

The crash was reported at about 3 p.m. in the area of Fountain Mesa Road and Hurley Drive. A news release from the Public Safety Information Officer for the City of Fountain states a D-3 bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle and a fence.

“The school bus initially left the scene but did return after officers arrived,” part of the release reads.

11 News asked if the driver could face any charges after leaving the scene of the crash and we’re awaiting a response. It isn’t clear how long the driver was gone. In the news release, police say there were no injuries reported by anyone. However, at least one parent of a student reached out stating their child was in the ER at the time this article was written. 11 News is awaiting updates on that student’s status.

11 News will continue to provide updates on this story as they become available.

Police add the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.