Advertisement

Omicron COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the coronavirus.(WRDW)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, health experts have found the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Colorado.

The case involves an adult woman of Arapahoe County who had recently traveled to Southern Africa. The woman is reportedly experiencing minor symptoms and is isolated by recuperating at her home. The woman was reportedly fully vaccinated.

CDPHE has issued an isolation order for this case and close contacts in Colorado have tested negative.

The Tri-County Health Department and CDPHE epidemiologists flagged a positive test result to follow up on due to the individual’s travel history.

CDPHE is asking people who have traveled internationally should be tested 3 to 5 days after their return with a molecular or PCR test, regardless of symptoms or vaccination history. In a press release, CDPHE says “all Coloradans (ages 5+) should get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 18 or older who has received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago or who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their initial dose is encouraged to get a booster dose as soon as possible. In addition, all Coloradans (ages 6 months+) should get vaccinated with the flu vaccine to protect the health care system.”

Colorado is the third state in the U.S. to identify the variant; California and Minnesota identified the variant in two people so far this week.

Click here for the latest information on COVID-19 in Colorado and here for COVID-19 testing sites near you.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Denman
Wanted man arrested outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers
School bus crash in Fountain 12/1/21.
Police say driver of a school bus left the scene of a serious crash in Fountain, investigation underway
Crash in Colorado SPrings 12/1/21.
Multiple people injured in a crash on Powers in Colorado Springs, speed a likely factor
Vehicle that may be connected to multiple crimes in Colorado.
Authorities in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle that may be tied to a ‘multi-jurisdictional’ felony case
Larry Garduno, standoff in Security-Widefield.
Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield

Latest News

Colorado Division of Aeronautics completes statewide initiative to minimize environmental...
Colorado Division of Aeronautics completes statewide initiative to minimize environmental impacts of toxic chemicals in firefighting foam at Colorado airports
Every year one man in Colorado Springs puts on a big Christmas lights display and gives back to...
Colorado Springs home goes all out for Christmas, gives back to the community
Arrest photos for Brittany Martinez, Doug Gibson, and Jared Valdez
Suspicious activity call leads to recovery of stolen vehicles, three arrests
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms