National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Thursday

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The holiday season continues with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the event.

A number of celebrities such as Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are set to perform.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The site will be open to the public free of charge from Saturday to Jan. 1.

