MISSING: Autistic child last seen in El Paso County south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing boy with autism.

Wednesday night at about 6:20 p.m. authorities shared a photo of 11-year-old Phoenix Gragg. Gragg was last seen in the 1600 block of S. Hampton, south of Colorado Springs, at about 4:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt that reads “Yes, I am autistic.”

Call 719-390-5555 if seen.

Have you seen 11 year old Phoenix Gragg?



Last seen 12/1/21, 4:45 pm, 1600 blk of Hampton South (B Street area).



Last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt that says "Yes, I am autistic" and black pants.



— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 2, 2021

