MISSING: Autistic child last seen in El Paso County south of Colorado Springs

Phoenix Alexander Gragg
Phoenix Alexander Gragg(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing boy with autism.

Wednesday night at about 6:20 p.m. authorities shared a photo of 11-year-old Phoenix Gragg. Gragg was last seen in the 1600 block of S. Hampton, south of Colorado Springs, at about 4:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt that reads “Yes, I am autistic.”

Call 719-390-5555 if seen.

