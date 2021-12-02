Advertisement

Manitou Springs makes it easier to park with real-time parking

Manitou Springs city logo
Manitou Springs city logo(City of Manitou Springs)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs is making it easier to park by introducing real-time parking lot occupancy numbers on the City’s website and will display them outside of all public parking lots on signs. The City of Manitou Springs will update them with real-time data on how many parking spaces are available.

The City uses a text-to-park system; all you do is text CITYOFMS to 25023, enter your parking and payment information, and go on your way.

Parking rates range anywhere from $0.50-$2.00 for on-street parking.

