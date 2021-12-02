Advertisement

Governor Jared Polis to give update on COVID-19 in Colorado Thursday

Gov. Polis news conference slate
Gov. Polis news conference slate(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is expected to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 Thursday.

Governor Polis will be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE’s State Epidemiologist.

The press conference is expected to begin around 1 p.m. Thursday. We will stream this press conference on the 11 Breaking News Center.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Denman
Wanted man arrested outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers
School bus crash in Fountain 12/1/21.
Police say driver of a school bus left the scene of a serious crash in Fountain, investigation underway
Crash in Colorado SPrings 12/1/21.
Multiple people injured in a crash on Powers in Colorado Springs, speed a likely factor
Vehicle that may be connected to multiple crimes in Colorado.
Authorities in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle that may be tied to a ‘multi-jurisdictional’ felony case
Larry Garduno, standoff in Security-Widefield.
Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Manitou Springs city logo
Manitou Springs makes it easier to park with real-time parking
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Colorado panel issues guidelines for injecting ketamine