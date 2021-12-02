Governor Jared Polis to give update on COVID-19 in Colorado Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is expected to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 Thursday.

Governor Polis will be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE’s State Epidemiologist.

The press conference is expected to begin around 1 p.m. Thursday. We will stream this press conference on the 11 Breaking News Center.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

