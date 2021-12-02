Governor Jared Polis to give update on COVID-19 in Colorado Thursday
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is expected to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 Thursday.
Governor Polis will be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE’s State Epidemiologist.
The press conference is expected to begin around 1 p.m. Thursday. We will stream this press conference on the 11 Breaking News Center.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
