Germany excludes unvaccinated from parts of public life

Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.(Video from KKTV file footage 1/27/21 Second Covid Shot Stronger)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who aren’t vaccinated will be excluded from non-essential stores, cultural and recreational venues as part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections.

New cases again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. Merkel the measures were necessary in light of concerns that hospitals in Germany could become overloaded with people suffering COVID-19 infections, which are more likely to be serious in those who haven’t been vaccinated.

She said parliament will also debate the possibility of imposing a general vaccine mandate that would come into force as early as February.

