Advertisement

Former Rocky Ford Police Officer asks for retrial in murder case

By Jack Heeke
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rocky Ford, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Rocky Ford Police Officer James Ashby was sentenced to 16 years in prison for shooting and killing 27 year old Jack Jacquez in his own home in front of his mother in 2014.

Ashby was convicted in 2016, but today Ashby’s defense motioned for a retrial.

The prosecution asked the court to deny this motion and now the judge has a week to decide if the case is retried.

Ashby has appealed the verdict before but now his defense is requesting an entirely new trial.

Ashby’s defense made the motion on three grounds. They claim Ashby had ineffective assistance from council in the first trial, was a victim of prosecutorial misconduct, and that his defense did not have access to all of the relevant police reports during the first trial.

The judge of Ashby’s first trial said it was “the most difficult case he’s had and probably will ever have.”

Family members who witnessed the shooting said Ashby shot Jacquez in the back, which was confirmed by an autopsy.

Throughout the trial Ashby maintained that he shot Jacquez in self defense and followed him home because he believed Jacquez was a burglar. However, Officials said the former officer had no reason to suspect this.

Jacquez’s family won a 1.3 million dollar lawsuit against the City of Rocky Ford in the wake of his death. They alleged in their lawsuit that the city and its former police chief Frank Gallegos acted irresponsibly in hiring Ashby, who had left the Walsenburg Police Department while being investigated for excessive use of force.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Garduno, standoff in Security-Widefield.
Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield
Vehicle that may be connected to multiple crimes in Colorado.
Authorities in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle that may be tied to a ‘multi-jurisdictional’ felony case
Police activity outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers/Big 5 12/1/21
Wanted parolee arrested in busy Colorado Springs shopping center after attempting to flee police
Omicron Variant
WATCH: Colorado is monitoring for omicron variant
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Phoenix Alexander Gragg
MISSING: Autistic child last seen in El Paso County south of Colorado Springs
Country singer-songwriter Caroline Jones performs acoustic concert in Colorado Springs
Country singer-songwriter Caroline Jones performs acoustic concert in Colorado Springs
School bus crash in Fountain 12/1/21.
Police say driver of a school bus left the scene of a serious crash in Fountain, investigation underway
Former Rocky Ford Police Officer James Ashby was sentenced to 16 years in prison for shooting...
WATCH - Former Rocky Ford Police Officer asks for retrial in murder case