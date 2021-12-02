Advertisement

Country singer-songwriter Caroline Jones to perform acoustic concert in Colorado Springs, benefiting St. Jude

Country music artist, Caroline Jones live in concert
By Jessica McClain
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:35 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Caroline Jones is a country music sensation, putting on a special acoustic performance, live in Colorado Springs on Dec 2nd, benefiting St. Jude. Jones has toured with Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney, The Eagles, Jimmy Buffet, and opened for The Rolling Stones.

Tickets are $25 and 100 percent of that money will go to help kids fighting cancer. Click here for tickets. Also joining Jones at the concert:

-Frank Ray

-Morgan Wade

-Callista Clark

-Brothers Osborne

Growing up, Caroline and her family traveled often visiting Colorado Springs and found a great community connection here which kept her coming back. Poetry and writing inspired her to pursue a career in country music.

The Rolling Stone’s declared her one of “10 Country Artists You Need to Know.” In her newest album Caroline wrote and co-produced her new lead single “Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable)” a sassy single, along with “No Daylight,” that has an island-y light feel to it, recently released on her album Antipodes.

With a new found edge in her music she still stays true to the classic country sound. Caroline hosts Sirius XM’s Art & Soul when she’s not touring and stays connected with her listeners, through Facebook and Instagram lives, intimate acoustic performances and conversations.

“This album is largely based on the past year of my life,” Jones explains. “I fell in love, got engaged and also spent much of that year in New Zealand during the pandemic. A very unexpected and serendipitous chapter of my life, spending most of the pandemic in New Zealand. I’ll be touring this album Antipodes and at some point next year, I’m sure I’ll get the creative itch again. This was such a big undertaking for me, this record because I co-produced and wrote every song.”

You can watch an interview with Caroline Jones above. To learn more about her music and upcoming tours click here.

