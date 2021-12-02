Colorado Springs home goes all out for Christmas, gives back to the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every year one man in Colorado Springs puts on a big Christmas lights display and gives back to the community, and this year Mark Ingles is expanding those he is able to help.

“I love to decorate because it gives an opportunity to kind of lift the spirits of the community. Everybody that comes by just enjoys seeing it and. And it brings an extra smile, which I think is really important,” says Ingles.

His house is located off Nugent Drive, on the corner of Barnes and Peterson.

In previous years, people who came up to view his lights donated a bunch of goods that went to Care and Share. ““In 2014 I raised 165 pounds of food. And then last year I was just shy of 3000 pounds of food last year,” says Ingles.

But this year Ingles tells 11 News he just partnered with the Springs Rescue Mission to collect monetary donations to help the organization.

The decorations go on arou7nd 4:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. every day and the music will go off around 9:45 p.m. out of respect for his neighbors.

