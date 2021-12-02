Advertisement

Colorado Springs home goes all out for Christmas, gives back to the community

Every year one man in Colorado Springs puts on a big Christmas lights display and gives back to...
Every year one man in Colorado Springs puts on a big Christmas lights display and gives back to the community, and this year Mark Ingles is expanding those he is able to help(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every year one man in Colorado Springs puts on a big Christmas lights display and gives back to the community, and this year Mark Ingles is expanding those he is able to help.

“I love to decorate because it gives an opportunity to kind of lift the spirits of the community. Everybody that comes by just enjoys seeing it and. And it brings an extra smile, which I think is really important,” says Ingles.

His house is located off Nugent Drive, on the corner of Barnes and Peterson.

In previous years, people who came up to view his lights donated a bunch of goods that went to Care and Share. ““In 2014 I raised 165 pounds of food. And then last year I was just shy of 3000 pounds of food last year,” says Ingles.

But this year Ingles tells 11 News he just partnered with the Springs Rescue Mission to collect monetary donations to help the organization.

The decorations go on arou7nd 4:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. every day and the music will go off around 9:45 p.m. out of respect for his neighbors.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Denman
Wanted man arrested outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers
School bus crash in Fountain 12/1/21.
Police say driver of a school bus left the scene of a serious crash in Fountain, investigation underway
Crash in Colorado SPrings 12/1/21.
Multiple people injured in a crash on Powers in Colorado Springs, speed a likely factor
Vehicle that may be connected to multiple crimes in Colorado.
Authorities in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle that may be tied to a ‘multi-jurisdictional’ felony case
Larry Garduno, standoff in Security-Widefield.
Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield

Latest News

Colorado Division of Aeronautics completes statewide initiative to minimize environmental...
Colorado Division of Aeronautics completes statewide initiative to minimize environmental impacts of toxic chemicals in firefighting foam at Colorado airports
Arrest photos for Brittany Martinez, Doug Gibson, and Jared Valdez
Suspicious activity call leads to recovery of stolen vehicles, three arrests
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Manitou Springs city logo
Manitou Springs makes it easier to park with real-time parking