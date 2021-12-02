Average wait time for autism diagnosis in Colorado is three years; non-profit working to shorten that significantly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The average wait time for an autism diagnosis in Colorado is reportedly three years. One Colorado non-profit is working to shorten that signficantly.

11 News spoke with Firefly Autism, a non-profit organization with campuses located in Colorado Springs and Denver. Firefly Autism has a three-step process for diagnosis including interviews, evaluations, and more, with a wait time of approximately 2 weeks.

“When thinking about early intervention and the importance of early intervention, we want to get this diagnosis done as early as possible and if a kiddo is four years old, and they’re on a wait list for two years, they are missing vital periods of their development,” said Dr. Tanner Simpson of Firefly Autism.

According to Firefly Autism, it specializes in the comprehensive psychological testing and evaluation for toddlers, children, adolescents, and adults experiencing a variety of developmental behavioral, and learning differences. This includes challenges associated with developmental delays, intellectual, learning, and other developmental disabilities, such as autism spectrum disorders. Firefly Autism also does home-based services for adults.

“These individuals we’re working with provide so much to society and they can offer so much to the community and it’s their right to live the mostly fruitful, beneficial life that they can live. It’s our job to be able to put those supports in place to help these individuals live the most fruitful life and develop to the best person that they can be,” said Simpson.

Firefly Autism reports 1 in 49 people are diagnosed with autism, and it is more prevalent in males than females. The diagnosis process has to be done at their Denver location, but other services can be done at the Colorado Springs location following diagnosis.

