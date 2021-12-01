Advertisement

Veteran and single mom gifted with a car in Monument

Single Colorado mom gifted a car in Monument 11/30/2021.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado mother and Army veteran has one less thing to worry about after she was gifted with a newly refurbished car on Tuesday!

Ashley Lawrence was with her kids at Caliber Collision in Monument when the vehicle was unveiled, her two children jumping for joy when the reveal came. The vehicle was provided by GEICO and refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision, who volunteered their personal time to restore the vehicle as part of a national program to provide reliable transportation to individuals in need. The gift is part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

Lawrence deployed from 2010 to 2012 in both Kuwait and Iraq. Recently, she started a new job as a health care behavioral technician and was forced to rely on public transportation along with rideshares. Since her kids are only 3 and 5, the single mom had to deal with the overwhelming challenge of juggling two car seats anytime she needed to take her kids anywhere.

The vehicle gifted to Lawrence was a refurbished 2015 Nissan Altima.

