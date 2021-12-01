Advertisement

Fauci: 1st US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified

Omicron Variant
Omicron Variant(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP)- A person in California has become the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the person was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29. The person was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot. The news comes as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.

The Biden administration moved late last month to restrict travel from Southern Africa where the variant was first identified and had been widespread.

Clusters of cases have also been identified in about two dozen other nations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Garduno, standoff in Security-Widefield.
Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield
Omicron Variant
WATCH: Colorado is monitoring for omicron variant
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Vehicle that may be connected to multiple crimes in Colorado.
Authorities in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle that may be tied to a ‘multi-jurisdictional’ felony case
Michael Bollig
Felon arrested again in Fountain, now suspected of trying to steal a car while in possession of heroin

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci: 1st US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Police: Jussie Smollett ‘upset’ camera didn’t record attack
Vaccination
Vaccine mandate blocked for federal contractors in 3 states
This photo shows the FedEx packages recovered from the roadside.
Police: Around 20 FedEx packages dumped off road in Alabama