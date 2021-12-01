Advertisement

‘Unruly passenger’ at the Colorado Springs Airport taken into custody by police Tuesday

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police took a man into custody Tuesday morning after they received calls for an unruly passenger at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Officers responded to the gate at the airport and escorted the man to the baggage claim to his belongings. That’s when the man reportedly ‘became aggressive and struck one of the officers causing injury, then struck and pushed a second officer backwards”. A taser was used and the suspect was taken into custody for the assaults on the officers.

The suspect was identified by police as 26-year-old James Brush.

The HSI and FBI are currently reviewing this case for possible federal protection for the suspects’ action during the flight.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Garduno, standoff in Security-Widefield.
Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield
Omicron Variant
WATCH: Colorado is monitoring for omicron variant
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Vehicle that may be connected to multiple crimes in Colorado.
Authorities in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle that may be tied to a ‘multi-jurisdictional’ felony case
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Serious crash closes a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night

Latest News

Quiet weather holds on... some hope next week?
Mild and dry week
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
11/30/21
WATCH: Bear looks super uncomfortable walking out on a tree branch in Colorado Springs
Single Colorado mom gifted a car in Monument 11/30/2021.
Veteran and single mom gifted with a car in Monument