‘Unruly passenger’ at the Colorado Springs Airport taken into custody by police Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police took a man into custody Tuesday morning after they received calls for an unruly passenger at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Officers responded to the gate at the airport and escorted the man to the baggage claim to his belongings. That’s when the man reportedly ‘became aggressive and struck one of the officers causing injury, then struck and pushed a second officer backwards”. A taser was used and the suspect was taken into custody for the assaults on the officers.

The suspect was identified by police as 26-year-old James Brush.

The HSI and FBI are currently reviewing this case for possible federal protection for the suspects’ action during the flight.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

