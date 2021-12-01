Advertisement

Pueblo Police host public forum to discuss JAG grant

By Jack Heeke
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Today Pueblo Police hosted a public forum and took questions about the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG for short) the city and county are applying for.

The JAG is a federal grant for just over $100,000. 76% of the grant would go to the Pueblo Police department and the remaining 24% would be split between the County Sheriff and District Attorney’s offices.

Most of the money would go towards upgrading the police department’s computer system.

The deputy chief tells me “The majority of this money, close to $50,000 of it would go straight towards our computers. Upgrading our desktops and laptops, as you know computers don’t last very long and every 3 to 5 years we have to upgrade those.”

Other project listed in the grant application include chemlights for SWAT officers and a generator for the department’s crisis negotiation team.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Serious crash closes a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Suspect Sarah Kalan
Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper
Law enforcement activity in Adams County, CO 11/29/21.
Standoff near Commerce City comes to an end Monday night
Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield 11/30/21.
Shelter-in-place alert lifted for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield
Omicron Variant
WATCH: Colorado is monitoring for omicron variant

Latest News

Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield 11/30/21.
Shelter-in-place alert lifted for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield
Today Pueblo Police hosted a public forum and took questions about the Justice Assistance...
WATCH - Pueblo Police host public forum to discuss JAG grant
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The aftermath of the shooting at a 7-Eleven on Mt View Lane in Colorado Springs on April 9,...
Man sentenced to federal prison for assaulting ATF agent in Colorado Springs