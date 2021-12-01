Pueblo Police host public forum to discuss JAG grant

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Today Pueblo Police hosted a public forum and took questions about the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG for short) the city and county are applying for.

The JAG is a federal grant for just over $100,000. 76% of the grant would go to the Pueblo Police department and the remaining 24% would be split between the County Sheriff and District Attorney’s offices.

Most of the money would go towards upgrading the police department’s computer system.

The deputy chief tells me “The majority of this money, close to $50,000 of it would go straight towards our computers. Upgrading our desktops and laptops, as you know computers don’t last very long and every 3 to 5 years we have to upgrade those.”

Other project listed in the grant application include chemlights for SWAT officers and a generator for the department’s crisis negotiation team.

