Man sentenced to federal prison for assaulting ATF agent in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 24-year-old man was sentenced to more than nine years in a federal prison for assaulting an ATF Special Agent.

Dallas Michael Theiss, 24, assaulted the federal officer on April 9 in Colorado Springs outside of a 7-Eleven. The store is located off Mt. View Lane just to the east of N. Nevada Avenue and south of Garden of the Gods Road. Theiss was wanted on multiple probation violations and was even featured on “Monday’s Most Wanted” a month before the attack.

“Agents surrounded the defendant’s blue Nissan Sedan, moving their police vehicles to the rear and side of the defendant’s car,” a news release from the United States Department of Justice reads, citing the plea agreement. “The defendant attempted to get away by reversing his car, but was blocked by an ATF vehicle. The defendant then accelerated forward, ran over a curb, onto the sidewalk in front of the 7-Eleven store, and directly towards an ATF Special Agent standing near the doorway. The Special Agent was unable to get out of the way of the oncoming vehicle and was forced to shoot at the car’s windshield and driver’s side window. The defendant hit the Special Agent in the leg with the car and then fled at a high rate of speed. After a short pursuit, the defendant barricaded himself in a Colorado Springs residence for approximately two hours before being taken into custody. A subsequent search of the vehicle he was driving resulted in the discovery of two firearms.”

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office found the shooting by a law enforcement officer was justified.

“This case demonstrates the kind of heroic acts that federal law enforcement officers undertake every day to keep us safe,” said Acting United States Attorney Matt Kirsch. “Taking violent offenders off the street is a dangerous business, and we are grateful no one was killed in this incident.”

Theiss received the sentenced of 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Nov. 19.

“We are fortunate the injuries our agent suffered were not fatal. Through extraordinary bravery and professionalism in the face of imminent danger, this violent criminal was taken into custody without anyone else being harmed,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge David Booth. “We applaud the United States Attorney’s Office in their success in this case thus removing a violent criminal from our communities.”

