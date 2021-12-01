Advertisement

Adopting or reuniting animals helps give back to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region during the month of December

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting December 1, animals adopted into a new family or those who are reunited with their family will help give back the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

Cindy and Mike of Status Symbol Auto Body will reportedly donate $25 to HSPPR’s programs for each animal reunited or adopted and HSPPR will put their name on a special ornament to decorate the building.

Click here for more information on the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, or to see what furry friend you might want to give a home this holiday season.

This donation period goes until December 25.

