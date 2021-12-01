Large police presence outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers tied to a possible stolen vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence outside a Colorado Springs King Soopers on Wednesday as police dealt with what was believed to be a stolen vehicle.

At about 2:19 p.m. 11 News viewers reached out saying officers surrounded a vehicle just before more police swarmed the parking lot. The King Soopers is near N. 19th Street and Uintah Street.

According to police, one person was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

