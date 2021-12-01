‘I gotta get some justice for my kid’: Grieving father in Colorado Springs still seeks answers a year after son’s shooting death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Last November Bruce Massie sent a text to his son, Wolfgang, asking if the 18-year-old would be home for dinner. Wolfgang replied that he planned to visit his sister, Samantha, and probably wouldn’t make it home in time to eat.

It was the last communication Bruce Massie would ever receive from his son.

Hours after sending that final text, Wolfgang was one of two people killed in a shooting at a packed house party in north Colorado Springs in the wee hours of Nov. 28, 2020. Francis McKinnis III, 22, was also killed in what one witness called a hail of gunfire.

A year later Bruce Massie is still looking for answers.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the double killing, which took place at a home in the 11900 block of Hanging Valley Way, a few miles east of the Air Force Academy. Law enforcement hasn’t released any suspect information. And Massie is beginning to wonder if police have any leads at all.

A recent meeting with Colorado Springs detectives left Massie dissatisfied.

Click here to read the full article from 11 News partner The Gazette. You must be a “premium” Gazette subscriber to see the content.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.