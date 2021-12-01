Former Manitou Springs High School teacher facing sexual assualt charges

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Manitou Springs Police Department made an arrest after they began looking into an investigation into a report of sexual assault on a child during the 2015- 2016 school year by a former teacher at the Manitou Springs High School.

Officers say the investigation led to the arrest of a former teacher, 35-year-old Timothy Hilt. Hilt is facing charges for one count of the felony crime of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust on November 26, 2021.

Hilt reportedly resigned from the Manitou Springs School District in 2016.

Officers say Hilt will be in court next week.

If anyone has any information regarding this case or the victims involved, you can call the Manitou Springs Police Department at (719) 685-5407.

