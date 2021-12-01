Felon arrested again in Fountain, now suspected of trying to steal a car while in possession of heroin

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A 27-year-old felon is now suspected of a new crime after police say they caught him trying to steal a car.

According to Fountain Police, officers were called to City Hall for a “suspicious person.” Before officers arrived to the scene, the person stole a vehicle from the parking lot. Officers eventually found the stolen vehicle and police are reporting the suspect then tried to run on foot.

After a short pursuit, police took Michael Bollig into custody. According to police, he was in possession of suspected heroin as well as items from the stolen vehicle. On top of the new charges Bollig will face, he had six active warrants for his arrest. Bollig is also a six-time convicted felon for menacing, assault, drug possession, possession of ID documents, criminal impersonation and theft.

“Please remember to always lock your vehicles and don’t allow yourself to be an easy target,” an official with the City of Fountain wrote on Facebook.

