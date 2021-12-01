Colorado Springs native overcomes pandemic challenge to open his dream dog daycare and training facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs native Colton Johnson is bringing his lifelong dream to reality. Johnson is the founder and director of Under The Sun Dog Training and Daycare, and is opening the new 21,000 square foot facility which will include a 12,000 square foot turfed arena for dogs.

With more than 24 years of experience, and a multi-award-winning dog handler, Johnson is giving back to the community on a whole new level.

Due to the pandemic finding supplies and being able to build was challenging for Johnson.

“Ya know construction was tough, materials was tough that was really really hard,” according to Johnson. ‘We were fortunate enough in that regards that a lot of people did go out and get dogs during the pandemic.”

The new facility will give your furry family member multiple options for care and service. The property will include boarding, daycare, grooming, and an AKC regulated training center for agility trials, events and small specialty confirmations shows.

“We’re gonna be offering more competitive dog training obedience, agility nose work, and we’re gonna be opening our full dog diving pool which is a blast for dogs,” Johnson explains. “All these are things the everyday pet owner can participate in.”

Saturday Dec 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the grand opening. Bring the family, come out and enjoy a day of fun festivities including photos with Santa, giveaways, facility tours, along with dog training and agility demonstrations.

Colton shares his passion for pets in a one-on-one interview above. If you want to learn more about the new facility click here.

