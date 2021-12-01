Advertisement

Colorado King Soopers where a deadly mass shooting was carried out set to reopen soon

The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - As a Colorado community continues to stay “#BoulderStrong,” part of the healing process take a big step in a little more than a month when a grocery store where a deadly mass shooting was carried out reopens for the first time since the tragic incident.

The Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 20. The deadly shooting was carried out on March 22 claiming the lives of 10 people including a police officer.

“We’ve always known that Boulder was a special place, but you’ve proven through your empathy, your strength, help and support that Boulder is so much more than a place; it’s more than a community; Boulder is our family”, said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers. “We know that the building is just part of what makes this store so special and that restoring it is another step in the journey as we continue to rebuild and heal.”

You can read the arrest papers for the suspect at the bottom of this article.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

