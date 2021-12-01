Children’s Hospital: signs of dyslexia and how parents can help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Children’s Hospital is reminding parents of the signs of dyslexia, and how they can help their children.

11 News spoke with the Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs, who said dyslexia can impact about 20% of our population, or an estimated 23,000 students in El Paso County.

“It’s not so much that they’re seeing letters differently, or words differently. It’s being able to attach meaning to the sounds and meaning to the letters and doing that fluently enough that they can actually read and put them in the proper sequence,” said Martha Stender of Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Signs of dyslexia, according to Children’s:

-Delayed speech milestones or trouble rhyming around the toddler to pre-school years

-Slow to recognize letters and letter naming or slow to connect sounds with letters for kindergarten through fourth graders.

-Issue with slow reading, poor reading, consistent errors in reading, consistent errors in spelling and also an avoidance of reading for fifth to eight graders and into adulthood.

“In the first three grades, K-3 really, the saying is that kids are learning to read and we want to them to be reading successfully because at the fourth grade level, then they are reading to learn,” said Stender.

What parents can do:

-Read aloud to your child so they can gain a rich vocabulary

-Have your child listen to audio-books

-Register for the Dyslexia 101 course, hosted by the Children’s Hospital every first Wednesday of the month, to learn more about dyslexia basics, Individual Education Plans (IEPs), 504 Plans, structured literacy, accommodations, assistive technology, and strategies for homework.

“Literacy in general is just so critical to people’s success in life and in some circles it’s considered a human right. We want our children to be successful and happy and be able to access everything that print has for them, whether it’s enjoyment from a book, information from a newspaper, a job application, that’s why it’s so critical,” said Stender.

