CDOT and Uber give $15 ride credits to prevent impaired driving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting in December the Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with Uber to give $10,000 in ride credits to reduce impaired driving across the state.

“Holidays are meant for celebrating. We want Coloradans to enjoy these special moments without worrying about how they’re going to get home safely,” said said Darrell Lingk, Highway Safety Office director at CDOT. “Whether it’s a sober friend, a ride-hailing service or public transportation, there are plenty of options to plan ahead and secure a sober ride. So be the ultimate party host and tell your friends about the Uber discount. We’re appreciative of GHSA and Uber for helping us offer a solution to impaired driving in our state.”

“We are proud that our technology and the drivers using our platform are able to provide a stress-free alternative to drinking and driving this holiday season,” said Kristin Smith, Head of Road Safety Policy at Uber. “Through our partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association to award Colorado with Uber ride credits, we hope to give people greater access to transportation so that there is no excuse to get behind the wheel while impaired.”

The Governor’s Highway Safety Administration (GHSA) is launching the program in five states, which includes Colorado.

From December 1 until January 3, 2022 Coloradans can redeem the $15 ride credit using the code “HOLIDAYSAFE” in the promotions section of the Uber app. In a press release, CDOT says the ride credits are available statewide and “are limited to one use per person and valid only while supplies last. The credits must be redeemed from 5 p.m. - 5 a.m.”.

Click here to apply the credit directly to the Uber app from a mobile device.

To date in 2021, there have reportedly been 220 impaired-driving deaths in Colorado, which accounts for 36% of all traffic deaths this year. CDOT says if this trend keeps going, 2021 will be the deadliest year since 2004. Fatalities involving impaired drivers are up 15% from last year.

Each year in Colorado more than 20,000 people are reportedly arrested for DUI, which is an average of 54 DUI’s everyday.

“There are already too many families that will have empty chairs at the dinner table this holiday season because of the pandemic,” said GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins. “It’s tragic and frustrating to see even more lives lost on our roads from completely preventable drunk and drug-impaired driving crashes. GHSA is proud to partner with Uber to help Colorado provide drivers a safe and convenient alternative to getting behind the wheel impaired.”

The Heat is On Campaign will begin on December 15 through the 29 and the New Years Eve enforcement period will follow from December 30 until January 2.

