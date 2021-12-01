Authorities in Colorado ask for help with locating a vehicle that may be tied to a ‘multi-jurisdictional’ felony case

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a particular vehicle that may be connected to a multi-jurisdictional felony case.

The Baca County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a Subaru Outback on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle looks green in the photos but they believe it is black in color, with gold/silver trim panels and there is possible damage to the back bumper or the bumper may be missing completely. Investigators believe the vehicle may have ties to Baca or Prowers Counties.

The vehicle was last seen leaving one of the crime scenes in Springfield. The post did not elaborate on what crimes are being investigated.

Call 719-523-4511 with information.

The Baca County Sheriff's Office and Springfield Police Department are looking for the following vehicle that may be... Posted by Baca County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.