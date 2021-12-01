Advertisement

Air Force football lands four players on Mountain West All-Conference team

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:39 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On the heels of another successful season, four Air Force football players were named to the 2021 Mountain West All-Conference team.

Junior fullback Brad Roberts and offensive lineman Hawk Wimmer were named to the first team. Roberts rushed for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading the Falcons to the #1 rushing offense in the country.

Air Force also had two selections on the second team: defensive lineman Jordan Jackson and linebacker Vince Sanford. Safety Tre Bugg, wide receiver Brandon Lewis, and defensive back Corvan Taylor were honorable mentions.

The Falcons finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. They await their selection for a bowl game.

