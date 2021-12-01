Air Force basketball exceeding expectations with rival Army ahead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With three freshman and a single senior in the starting lineup, expectations for the Air Force men’s basketball team was relatively low.

But after a red-hot 6-1 start to their season, heads are starting to turn at the Academy. The Falcons have won six straight, most recently a 59-48 victory over Idaho State.

Air force hosts rival Army (4-2) Dec. 4 at 2pm at Clune Arena.

