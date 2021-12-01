2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb tickets on sale Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tickets for the 100th Running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo, went on sale Wednesday.

“The Race to the Clouds is one of the most well-known motorsport events in the world,” stated Fred Veitch, board chairman. “It is such a unique spectator event. While it is not held on a traditional track with views of the entire racing circuit, each of our spectator areas holds something special. The Start Line welcomes fans to enter the pit area, see the cars up close and talk to the drivers. Halfway Picnic Grounds is typically the fastest section of the course, and Devils Playground offers unobstructed views from above the tree line of turns below. There’s really something for every race fan.”

The race is scheduled for June 26, 2022. During race week, early morning practice sessions will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Tickets to attend these sessions will be available to a limited number of fans.

Tickets for race day, practice days, and pre-race overnight camping are on sale now. A limited number of overnight camping permits are reportedly available at 9 Mile (tents only); Halfway Picnic Grounds, Ski Area, and Glen Cove.

In a press release, race officials say, “everyone in a camping space must also purchase a race ticket. Children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge”.

Click here for the 2022 spectator guide.

