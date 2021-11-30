State health experts worried about flu and COVID-19 patients in hospitals as the holidays approach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now in Colorado more than 1.5 million people have gotten their flu vaccine. When you compare this to the same time last year, more than 1.7 Coloradans were vaccinated against the flu virus making state health officials a little worried.

Click here for the latest flu vaccination information in Colorado.

11 News spoke with the Immunization Branch Chief at the Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE), Heather Roth, who says now is not the time to overwhelm hospital workers. “We can’t afford flu hospitalizations right now. Our hospitals are stretched and you know they’re still dealing with all the hard health Care workers doctor and doctors and nurses are still dealing with COVID hospitalizations and we want to save that capacity for COVID,” says Roth.

According to CDPHE, since the beginning of October there have been 14 people hospitalized with the flu, compared to the 10 people hospitalized at this time last year.

Roth tells 11 News we are almost in the peak season for the flu virus and now more than ever it’s important to make sure both you and your loved ones are caught up on vaccinations.

“Cases begin to increase in October, which is kind of what we’re already seeing, and typically peak between December and February,” says Roth. “Which aligns with the time where we spent a lot of time with family and friends as well. So it’s never too late to get your vaccine.

Health experts say you can get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at the same time as your flu vaccine no matter your age. Many places across Colorado are offering both vaccines, click here for more information.

