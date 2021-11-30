Advertisement

State health experts worried about flu and COVID-19 patients in hospitals as the holidays approach

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now in Colorado more than 1.5 million people have gotten their flu vaccine. When you compare this to the same time last year, more than 1.7 Coloradans were vaccinated against the flu virus making state health officials a little worried.

Click here for the latest flu vaccination information in Colorado.

11 News spoke with the Immunization Branch Chief at the Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE), Heather Roth, who says now is not the time to overwhelm hospital workers. “We can’t afford flu hospitalizations right now. Our hospitals are stretched and you know they’re still dealing with all the hard health Care workers doctor and doctors and nurses are still dealing with COVID hospitalizations and we want to save that capacity for COVID,” says Roth.

According to CDPHE, since the beginning of October there have been 14 people hospitalized with the flu, compared to the 10 people hospitalized at this time last year.

Roth tells 11 News we are almost in the peak season for the flu virus and now more than ever it’s important to make sure both you and your loved ones are caught up on vaccinations.

“Cases begin to increase in October, which is kind of what we’re already seeing, and typically peak between December and February,” says Roth. “Which aligns with the time where we spent a lot of time with family and friends as well. So it’s never too late to get your vaccine.

Health experts say you can get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at the same time as your flu vaccine no matter your age. Many places across Colorado are offering both vaccines, click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Serious crash closes a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Suspect Sarah Kalan
Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper
Law enforcement activity in Adams County, CO 11/29/21.
Standoff near Commerce City comes to an end Monday night
El Paso County Sheriff’s office is responding to a “call for service for a suspicious incident...
Juvenile suspected of attempted murder in 2 different shootings in El Paso County
Crash closes N Academy Blvd. & Austin Bluffs Pkwy. in Colorado Springs
Three-car crash at Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway

Latest News

Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Capella of Pueblo West music video.
Colorado assisted living community creates hilarious music video, help them win a friendly competition
Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield 11/30/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Attorney: Potter to testify at trial in Daunte Wright death