Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in place alert was issued for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield on Tuesday.
Just after 3 p.m. the following alert was issued for a neighborhood near Widefield Community Park:”
“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 11-30-2021. There is law enforcement activity in the area of 100-block of Ithaca St. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”
11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated.
