Serious crash closes a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy Colorado Springs intersection was closed just before Rush Hour in Colorado Springs on Monday.

Just after 5 p.m. the intersection of N. Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive was closed. The intersection is west of Powers. Last time this article was updated at 5:15 p.m., there was no information available on possible injuries.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major crash impacting traffic.

Click here for a live traffic map.

