Reports of an active shooter near Commerce City in Colorado Monday night

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Commerce City Police Department with an active shooter Monday night.

At about 7 p.m. the sheriff’s office was responding to a call of shots fired in the area of 72nd Avenue and highway 85. The intersection is just north of Commerce City. At about 7:20 p.m. the sheriff’s office posted the following to Twitter:

Deputies are assisting @CommerceCityPD with an active shooter between E. 74th Ave. & E. 76th Ave. on Brighton Rd. Anyone in the area is asked to please shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/KvF0WMsqYD — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) November 30, 2021

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.