Reports of an active shooter near Commerce City in Colorado Monday night
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:28 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Commerce City Police Department with an active shooter Monday night.
At about 7 p.m. the sheriff’s office was responding to a call of shots fired in the area of 72nd Avenue and highway 85. The intersection is just north of Commerce City. At about 7:20 p.m. the sheriff’s office posted the following to Twitter:
As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.