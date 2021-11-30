Pueblo Police searching for final two “safe streets” criminals from 2019

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are still searching for Daniel Crookham and Anthony Sanchez.

The pair are the final two criminals featured in the 2019 “Safe Streets” Program. Crookham has eight warrants including assault and Sanchez has two warrants for identity theft.

The Safe Streets Program started in 2016 and has a 95% arrest rate. Criminals are featured on social media every week and the Pueblo Police Department works with the public to see that they are captured.

Every criminal featured in the first three years of the program has been captured, and if Crookham and Sanchez are arrested the first four years will be “cleared out”.

It is a point of pride for Pueblo Police to arrest every criminal featured during the first four years of the program.

Three criminals from 2020 remain at large along with 23 criminals who were featured this year.

