Paving work begins Tuesday on I-25 between South Academy and Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Emergency paving starts Tuesday morning on a stretch of I-25 just south of the Springs.

CDOT says the work, which begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday and runs through Thursday, is critical ahead of the looming winter.

“With winter 2021 on the horizon, it is important for CDOT to fill potholes with asphalt and make repairs,” the department said in a news release. “... Paving work is weather- and temperature-dependent and therefore cannot be applied until conditions are warm and dry.”

The paving will occur between South Academy Boulevard (exit 135) and Santa Fe Avenue (exit 128). Drivers can expect to see single-lane closures on both sides of the interstate between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph while workers are out.

The maintenance work is part of the “Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Program,” which CDOT describes as “comprised of four discrete road projects in the Pikes Peak region, all of which are strategically important in the movement of personnel and equipment between nationally significant military facilities.”

