Officer assaulted during arrest attempt in central Colorado Sprinhs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police say they were forced to taze a man after he struck an officer several times during a struggle early Tuesday.

Police were looking for stolen vehicles in the area of Royer and San Miguel when they saw the man inside a car with the wrong license plates. While talking to him, officers noticed drugs in the vehicle.

“As officers attempted to detain the suspect, he attempted to escape. As officers caught the suspect, he resisted and struck an officer several times,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Officers used a stun gun to subdue him and were able to take him into custody. The suspect has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Police did not provide an update on the officer’s injuries.

