Nuggets’ Porter needs back surgery, return timetable unclear

michael porter jr mpj
michael porter jr mpj(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets needs surgery to address his latest back injury. There’s no known timetable yet for his return.

Porter’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, says the surgery is scheduled for Wednesday. Porter dealt with a serious back problem in college and it was so severe that some wondered if he would ever be an effective NBA player. He has been limited to nine games this season.

ESPN first reported that Porter will need the surgery. Doctors will then be able to determine a likely course of recovery and how much time Porter may need before he can return.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/29/2021 5:32:14 PM (GMT -7:00)

