Festival of Lights Parade this Saturday in Colorado Springs

Festival of Lights (2019). Photo from The SOCO Waste Dumpster Rental Team float.
Festival of Lights (2019). Photo from The SOCO Waste Dumpster Rental Team float.(Victoria Wickman)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs tradition continues this Saturday with the Festival of Lights Parade!

The parade will take part down Tejon Street from E. St. Vrain Street to E. Vermijo Avenue. The parade is scheduled to start at about 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 4 and it will be streamed right here on the KKTV website along with the KKTV 11 News Facebook page. We also plan on carrying the event on myKKTV (11.2).

Those going to the parade can expect a bustling downtown. The event sometimes draws up to 60,000 people. When it comes to parking, there are several options for parking garages:

  • Plaza of the Rockies building on Colorado Ave. between Nevada and Tejon
  • Garage on Nevada and Colorado
  • Bus Barn on Nevada and Kiowa
  • Under the Antlers Hotel on Cascade - enter off of W. Pikes Peak or Colorado Ave.
  • Parking Garage on Cascade and Bijou.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS PARADE:

Festival of Lights is a series of events to celebrate the December holiday season, highlighted by the Festival of Lights Parade. The events include cultural and artistic programs, performances and other festivities for the enjoyment and education of the general public.

