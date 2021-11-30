Advertisement

Colorado Springs nursery ready for the holidays despite national Christmas tree shortage

Christmas trees at Harding Nursery in Colorado Springs
Christmas trees at Harding Nursery in Colorado Springs(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:10 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs nursery is ready for the holidays despite a national Christmas tree shortage.

11 News spoke with Harding Nursery, near Platte and Powers, about their tree supply, as they get their trees from Colorado, New Mexico, as well as the northwest into Michigan.

“Whenever you have to ship anything, that has just gone up... and then of course, a lot of my ornaments and stuff do come a long ways but we ordered early and we have most everything,” said Debbie Bradley of Harding Nursery.

Experts say holiday tree shoppers can expect to pay between 10-30% more on both real and artificial trees, according to AP News/Newsday.

Harding Nursery said they received most of their tress this year, and only some holiday items went up in price. Despite the national supply chain issues and higher demand, Harding Nursery says they are ready for this holiday season.

“We’ve been making wreaths, we’ve been bringing in all the Christmas trees. We have live Christmas trees in pots that people can take in and plant after Christmas. We’ve got the office loaded with ornaments and decorations,” said Bradley.

Harding Nursery’s busiest times for shoppers are the weekend after Thanksgiving and the following weekend.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Sarah Kalan
Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Serious crash closes a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Crash closes N Academy Blvd. & Austin Bluffs Pkwy. in Colorado Springs
Three-car crash at Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway
Colorado Springs man dies in Highway 96 crash near Pueblo
Law enforcement activity in Adams County, CO 11/29/21.
Standoff near Commerce City comes to an end Monday night

Latest News

Near-record warmth this afternoon!
Mild and dry week
Law enforcement activity in Adams County, CO 11/29/21.
Standoff near Commerce City comes to an end Monday night
Ashleigh Lawrence-Sanders.
Assistant professor from University of Colorado to compete in first-ever ‘Professors Tournament’ on Jeopardy!
Omicron Variant
Colorado is monitoring for omicron variant; could be detected through wastewater