Colorado Springs nursery ready for the holidays despite national Christmas tree shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs nursery is ready for the holidays despite a national Christmas tree shortage.

11 News spoke with Harding Nursery, near Platte and Powers, about their tree supply, as they get their trees from Colorado, New Mexico, as well as the northwest into Michigan.

“Whenever you have to ship anything, that has just gone up... and then of course, a lot of my ornaments and stuff do come a long ways but we ordered early and we have most everything,” said Debbie Bradley of Harding Nursery.

Experts say holiday tree shoppers can expect to pay between 10-30% more on both real and artificial trees, according to AP News/Newsday.

Harding Nursery said they received most of their tress this year, and only some holiday items went up in price. Despite the national supply chain issues and higher demand, Harding Nursery says they are ready for this holiday season.

“We’ve been making wreaths, we’ve been bringing in all the Christmas trees. We have live Christmas trees in pots that people can take in and plant after Christmas. We’ve got the office loaded with ornaments and decorations,” said Bradley.

Harding Nursery’s busiest times for shoppers are the weekend after Thanksgiving and the following weekend.

