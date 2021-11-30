Advertisement

Colorado Springs cemeteries needing more wreath donations ahead of Tuesday night deadline

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wreaths Across America aims to honor the country’s veterans during the holidays with wreaths on every service member’s headstone.

But organizers in Colorado Springs are worried there aren’t going to be enough wreaths to go around this year.

“We have roughly 3,200 veterans who call Evergreen Cemetery their final resting place,” said David Carr, the cemetery’s location coordinator. “... And with that, we need 3,200 wreaths to remember all of the veterans. With COVID last year and COVID still coming this year, we are struggling to meet that goal.”

The deadline to sponsor a wreath is 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30. With less than 24 hours to go, Carr says Evergreen Cemetery is about 1,500 wreaths short. The three other participating cemeteries in Colorado Springs are also lacking enough wreaths.

And without these wreathes, volunteers are in an incredibly tough situation.

“It’s hard, because you have to make the decision of which sections, which people, don’t get a formal remembrance this year,” Carr said. “We try to rotate, especially if we come up short, we will rotate sections, and so those that maybe we could not honor last year, we will honor them this year.”

That’s an outcome the cemeteries can avoid if enough wreaths are donated. Donating is simple, and if you’re reading this article on Tuesday, there is still time! All you need to do to participate is click on this link and select “Sponsor Wreaths.” A $15 donation buys one wreath. To send a wreath to a specific cemetery or local sponsorship group, select those options underneath the red “Sponsor Wreaths” button.

The wreaths will be placed on headstones across the U.S. on Dec. 18, National Wreaths Across America Day.

“Wreaths Across America is all about honoring their memories, their sacrifice<’ Carr said. “And that’s not just military veterans, it can be first responders, police, any of those folks who have given public service throughout their lives. So the whole goal behind Wreaths Across America is once a year we remember them, honor their legacy by coming out, and we place wreaths on their headstone and we say their names. The reason why we say their name is we say a person dies twice, once when they take their last breath and the last time their name is spoken.

“And so for me as a veteran, it warms my heart to know that someday when I am gone, others will remember me the way we remember these people here for their service and sacrifice.”

