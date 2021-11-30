Colorado assisted living community creates hilarious music video, help them win a friendly competition

PUEBLO WEST Colo. (KKTV) - An assisted living community in Colorado is in the running for a friendly competition taking place with other assisted living communities across the country.

The executive director for Capella of Pueblo West reached out to 11 News hoping for help from the people of Colorado. The public has until the end of Tuesday to vote by clicking here.

The winning community will get resources to throw a party for residents and staff.

“We know our older adults deserve something to be excited about after these past two years,” Executive Director of Capella of Pueblo West Chris Pogar wrote to 11 News.

You can view their entry below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.