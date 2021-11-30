Boebert in call refuses to apologize for anti-Muslim remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) - Conservative congresswoman Lauren Boebert has spoken by phone with congresswoman Ilhan Omar just days after likening the Minnesota Democrat to a bomb-carrying terrorist.

By both lawmakers’ accounts, the call Monday did not go well. Omar ended the call after Boebert, a Colorado Republican, refused to issue a public apology. Boebert accused Omar of engaging in “cancel culture” by hanging up on her.

Omar has called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “take appropriate action” against Boebert for her remarks.

I called and spoke with Ilhan Omar today. I thought you would like to hear details about the call directly from me. pic.twitter.com/wEtrIyVjdl — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 29, 2021

There is only so much grace we can extend to others as humans before we must learn to cut our loses or hang up on someone in this case. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/bTro64opTu — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.