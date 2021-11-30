Advertisement

Boebert in call refuses to apologize for anti-Muslim remarks

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks in Brooklyn Center,...
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks in Brooklyn Center, Minn., during a news conference at the site of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop. Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday, Nov. 26, for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar. In her apology, Boebert didn't address Omar's criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Conservative congresswoman Lauren Boebert has spoken by phone with congresswoman Ilhan Omar just days after likening the Minnesota Democrat to a bomb-carrying terrorist.

By both lawmakers’ accounts, the call Monday did not go well. Omar ended the call after Boebert, a Colorado Republican, refused to issue a public apology. Boebert accused Omar of engaging in “cancel culture” by hanging up on her.

Omar has called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “take appropriate action” against Boebert for her remarks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Sarah Kalan
Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper
Suspect Andrew Lee Jenkins
Police: Wrong-way driver causes crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Crash closes N Academy Blvd. & Austin Bluffs Pkwy. in Colorado Springs
Three-car crash at Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway
Colorado Springs Fire officials have an important message after a fire broke out in the 1000...
Firefighters have important message after house fire on Clemson Drive in eastern Colorado Springs
Police looking for suspects after 5 are shot in Aurora

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Serious crash closes a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
broncos
Talkin' Broncos! Denver surging into stretch after 3rd win in 4 games
El Paso County Sheriff’s office is responding to a “call for service for a suspicious incident...
Juvenile suspected of attempted murder in 2 different shootings in El Paso County
webb
11 News talks new COVID-19 variant with White House senior advisor