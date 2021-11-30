Assistant professor from University of Colorado to compete in first-ever ‘Professors Tournament’ on Jeopardy!
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
(KKTV) - The Centennial State will be represented in the first-ever “Professors Tournament” for Jeopardy!
The game show tournament will feature educators from 15 colleges and universities as they compete for a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.
Ashleigh Lawrence-Sanders, an Assistant Professor of U.S. and African American History at University of Colorado-Boulder, will get a chance at the prize money. According to her bio on CU’s website, Professor Lawrence-Sanders received her B.A. from Wake Forest University, her M.A. from Columbia University and her Ph.D. from Rutgers University.
The tournament kicks off on Dec. 6 and will be hosted by Mayim Bialik.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.