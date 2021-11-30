1 hurt in shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in a shooting near the Olympic Training Center early Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of North Union and Willamette just before 12:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found a single victim at the scene. The man’s injuries were serious but reportedly not life-threatening.

Officers didn’t confirm the exact location, but an employee at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Union and Willamette tells 11 News the shooting occurred outside the store.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, and detectives currently have no suspect information. Anyone with knowledge that can help in this case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

