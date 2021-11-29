Voice of the consumer: Beware scammers this Cyber Monday

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - ‘Tis the season of shopping! The holiday shopping season has officially kicked off – even though it really started even before Halloween this year. A lot of stores have been holding early special sales to try and entice consumers to shop early in order to ease some of the supply chain issues. Well, if you haven’t heard already, let this be your official warning (speaking to my husband): Shop early, if you can.

The Colorado attorney general even shared this same sentiment during my annual consumer and scam special that aired on Thanksgiving Day. If you weren’t able to record it, you can watch the full show on our website KKTV.com.

“People need to be resilient and adaptive. What does that mean? It means that you’ve got to plan ahead,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “It also means you may not get your first choice for Christmas gift this year because supply chains are, as you note, strained. What we can do is be creative, be innovative. So you may have to go somewhere else to get what you want, you may have to expand your horizons. If you plan ahead, you’re going to have options. What I think people need to be worried about is it will either cost more or be very hard to get, if you aren’t planning ahead for your Christmas gifts this year.”

Want some ideas for alternative gifts that the experts at Consumer Reports shared some with me during the special? You can sign up for a subscription box gift set, purchase classes or lessons for your loved one, donate to charity, shop small businesses for unique gifts and more.

I know a lot of you may be shopping online this year. Online shopping has skyrocketed since the pandemic began. Unfortunately, the online scams have, too. I want to share some advice in light of Cyber Monday.

“So you have to be extra careful, especially because scammers know lots of people are going to be looking for deals, so when you’re looking for different products, make sure that it falls in line with market value,” said Mark Fetterhoff with AARP Elderwatch Colorado. “Especially, if you’re buying from a retailer you have never purchased from before, be sure to do extra research about that retailer to make sure it’s a legitimate outfit.”

“If you’re shopping using social media advertisements, take an extra step and do research about the company that you’re purchasing the item from, because we’ve gotten lots of reports of different scams that have popped up through social media advertisements,” Fetterhoff said. “We’ve seen lots of scams being picked up where the person does not receive the actual product that they had hoped for.”

I know the holidays aren’t all about shopping this year. It might be a good one to make a homemade card or gift, if you aren’t able to get the item you want. Either way, I hope you have a happy and safe holiday season.

You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444.

