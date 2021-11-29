Advertisement

Three car crash at Academy Blvd and Austin Bluffs Pkwy

Crash closes N Academy Blvd. & Austin Bluffs Pkwy. in Colorado Springs
Crash closes N Academy Blvd. & Austin Bluffs Pkwy. in Colorado Springs(Miranda Paige)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:10 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a three vehicle crash on North Academy Blvd and Austin Bluffs Pkwy late Sunday night.

Police say a vehicle turned left on to Austin Bluffs Pkwy when the turning light was red, causing the crash.

Officers on scene say no persons were taken to the hospital, there are no signs of impairment.

As of 11:00p.m. two northbound lanes on Academy Blvd are closed, and all westbound lanes of Austin Bluffs Pkwy are closed.

Police estimate the roads will be open again by midnight.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Sarah Kalan
Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper
First responders at the scene of a suspected DUI crash on I-25 at Cimarron on Nov. 28, 2021. ...
Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash in Colorado Springs
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, in the Tollgate Crossing neighborhood.
Teen killed during neighborhood dispute with ex-Colorado police officer
Colorado Springs Fire officials have an important message after a fire broke out in the 1000...
Firefighters have important message after house fire on Clemson Drive in eastern Colorado Springs
Travis Lavely says his trailer has a couple pieces of rebar attached to the back gate. The...
Springs man pleading for thieves to return stolen trailer: ‘I wish this on nobody’

Latest News

Colorado Springs shots fired Sunday
Police investigating shots fired in east Colorado Springs
Warm & Dry Week
Mild, Dry Week...
Warm & Dry Week
Very Mild, Very Dry Week
Suspect Sarah Kalan
Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper