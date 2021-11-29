Three car crash at Academy Blvd and Austin Bluffs Pkwy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a three vehicle crash on North Academy Blvd and Austin Bluffs Pkwy late Sunday night.

Police say a vehicle turned left on to Austin Bluffs Pkwy when the turning light was red, causing the crash.

Officers on scene say no persons were taken to the hospital, there are no signs of impairment.

As of 11:00p.m. two northbound lanes on Academy Blvd are closed, and all westbound lanes of Austin Bluffs Pkwy are closed.

Police estimate the roads will be open again by midnight.

