Police investigating shots fired in east Colorado Springs
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shots fired call Sunday night in the 4300 block of Airport Road.
Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired in the area around 5:30p.m.
CSPD located two vehicles that had been hit by rounds from an unknown make or model of gun.
No suspect information is available.
