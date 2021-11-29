Advertisement

Police investigating shots fired in east Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs shots fired Sunday
Colorado Springs shots fired Sunday(kktv)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shots fired call Sunday night in the 4300 block of Airport Road.

Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired in the area around 5:30p.m.

CSPD located two vehicles that had been hit by rounds from an unknown make or model of gun.

No suspect information is available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a suspected DUI crash on I-25 at Cimarron on Nov. 28, 2021. ...
Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash in Colorado Springs
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, in the Tollgate Crossing neighborhood.
Teen killed during neighborhood dispute with ex-Colorado police officer
Colorado Springs Fire officials have an important message after a fire broke out in the 1000...
Firefighters have important message after house fire on Clemson Drive in eastern Colorado Springs
Travis Lavely says his trailer has a couple pieces of rebar attached to the back gate. The...
Springs man pleading for thieves to return stolen trailer: ‘I wish this on nobody’
Suspect Sarah Kalan
Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper

Latest News

Warm & Dry Week
Mild, Dry Week...
Warm & Dry Week
Very Mild, Very Dry Week
Suspect Sarah Kalan
Woman accused of murder after Colorado man found dead in camper
Chief Jeff Teschner End of Watch
32-year veteran of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office dies unexpectedly