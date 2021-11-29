Police investigating shots fired in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shots fired call Sunday night in the 4300 block of Airport Road.

Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired in the area around 5:30p.m.

CSPD located two vehicles that had been hit by rounds from an unknown make or model of gun.

No suspect information is available.

